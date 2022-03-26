First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

RDVY opened at $50.09 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter.

