First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 31st

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of RFDI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1,490.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter.

