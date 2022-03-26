First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ TUSA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $48.34. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter.

