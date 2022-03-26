First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ TUSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter.

