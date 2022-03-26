FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Set at $200.00 by Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a $200.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s current price.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average is $175.22.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after buying an additional 298,130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 46.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after purchasing an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.