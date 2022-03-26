Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:FLME remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Flame Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.