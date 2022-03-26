FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 1,235,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,011,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,684,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,921,000 after buying an additional 389,774 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,239,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 473,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter.

