Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) vs. Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Financial Analysis

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and Fluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million 0.94 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -6.71 Fluent $329.25 million 0.49 -$10.06 million ($0.12) -17.17

Inuvo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inuvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inuvo and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08% Fluent -3.06% -4.78% -3.21%

Volatility and Risk

Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fluent beats Inuvo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

