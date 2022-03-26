Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander raised Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FLUIF opened at $30.86 on Friday. Fluidra has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

