Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.39. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 499,687 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foran Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

