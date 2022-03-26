Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $355.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $385.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $332.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.39. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

