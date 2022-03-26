Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.07. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 149,512 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
