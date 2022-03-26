Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

