Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
KMB has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
