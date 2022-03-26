Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

