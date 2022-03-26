Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,806 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

