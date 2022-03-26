Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.35 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

