Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,349 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $8,488,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

