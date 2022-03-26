Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,266 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

