Frax Trading Up 0.1% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $23.81 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,791,591,604 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

