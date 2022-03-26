FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.05.

FTCI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $3,113,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FTC Solar by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

