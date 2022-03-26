FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.42. FTC Solar shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 6,559 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

