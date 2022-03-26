FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,903,660 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

