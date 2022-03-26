FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 985.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $471.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.89 and a 12 month high of $468.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.95 and a 200-day moving average of $431.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

