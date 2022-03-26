FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.71. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

