FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

