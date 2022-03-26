FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

