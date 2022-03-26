FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.