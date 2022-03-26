FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.23.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$145.70 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

