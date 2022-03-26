FY2022 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Decreased by Analyst

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RPT. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

RPT opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in RPT Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RPT Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.