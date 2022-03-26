FY2023 EPS Estimates for CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for CaixaBank in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.74) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

