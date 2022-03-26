FY2023 EPS Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Raised by Analyst

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of APTS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,962,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 222,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 175,632 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

