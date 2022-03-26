G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 323,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 61,358 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

