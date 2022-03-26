Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Issues Earnings Results

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,470.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%.

GANX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

