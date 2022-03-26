Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $65.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.17. 145,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,530. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Galapagos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $82,006,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.