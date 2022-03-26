Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $65.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Galapagos stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.17. 145,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,530. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.
Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.