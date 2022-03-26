Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Announces Earnings Results

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Gambling.com Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,298. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.