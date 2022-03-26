GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GMSQF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 25,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,697. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

Separately, assumed coverage on GameSquare Esports in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price objective for the company.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

