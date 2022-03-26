Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $465.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of GNRC stock traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.61. 516,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,950. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.22. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Generac by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $180,053,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Generac by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About Generac (Get Rating)
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
