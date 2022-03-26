Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $465.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.61. 516,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,950. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.22. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Generac by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $180,053,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Generac by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

