General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

NYSE GD opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

