Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.68

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.68 and traded as high as C$26.00. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.94, with a volume of 321,194 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

