Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Mar 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

