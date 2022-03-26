GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.62) to GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,623.60 ($21.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £82.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,595.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,542.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50). Also, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.83) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,646.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.