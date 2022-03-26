GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.72 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a current ratio of 22.19 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.71.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
Featured Articles
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.