Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE GIC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,546. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.18% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

