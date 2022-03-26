Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of Global Partners stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 122,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

