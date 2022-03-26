GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.63 and last traded at $74.96. Approximately 78,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,513,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.
GFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $20,801,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $156,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.