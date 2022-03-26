GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.63 and last traded at $74.96. Approximately 78,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,513,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.09.

GFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $20,801,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $491,747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $156,699,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

