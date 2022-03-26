GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report sales of $988.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $993.68 million and the lowest is $985.14 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.