Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,717 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $25.93 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

