Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

