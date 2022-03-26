Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $298,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.

