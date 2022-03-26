Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $298,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.