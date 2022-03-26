Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,003 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,749,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 930,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,825,000 after purchasing an additional 164,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.